ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills will be going up against the New England Patriots and have shared a list of scenarios that could lead them to clinch the playoffs.

The Bills are in sixth place in the AFC and they said they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday’s game.

The team released the following scenarios that could lead to them clinching a playoff:

BUF win + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss or tie

BUF win + PIT loss or tie + JAX loss or tie

BUF win + PIT loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie

BUF win + CIN loss or tie + JAX loss or tie

BUF win + CIN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + JAX loss

BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + HOU loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + IND loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie

BUF tie + PIT loss + HOU loss + IND loss

BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie

BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie

BUF tie + CIN loss + HOU loss + IND loss

Buffalo has celebrated some wins in recent games. Although it was close, the Bills did end up beating the Chargers 24-22. Before that, they steamrolled over the Cowboys 34-10.

Coach Sean McDermott will be holding a press conference before Wednesday’s practice. That will begin at 10:45 a.m.