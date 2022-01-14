Highmark Stadium warns Bills fans of potential ticket scams

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a tweet posted Friday morning, Highmark Stadium announced that the Buffalo Bills are aware of potential ticket scams ahead of this Saturday’s playoff game.

“The Buffalo Bills have been made aware of potential scams involving the sale of fraudulent tickets on social media to tomorrow’s Wild Card Playoff game,” the stadium’s Twitter page read. “Fans interested in buying tickets are directed to trust our authorized ticket seller: Ticketmaster. Anyone who may have purchased fraudulent tickets should report the loss to their local police.”

You wouldn’t typically expect it for such a huge game, but over the course of three days, prices for the Bills vs. Patriots matchup dropped about 70 percent.

VIP Tix President and CEO Nick Giammusso blames the cold as the main reason for the fall in prices, which saw nosebleeds around $30 Thursday afternoon. The stadium’s vaccine mandate and the restrictions at the Canadian border are only minor reasons, he believes.

And it will, indeed, be a chilly one. According to the latest 4 Warn Forecast, temperatures may only reach a peak of 10 degrees on Saturday, with the low dropping below zero.

