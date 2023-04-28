BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second day of the NFL Draft has concluded, and the Bills’ selections gave them one of the standout offensive guards in the draft in Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, who they took with pick No. 59, and they followed that up with Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams at pick No. 91.

Overall, draft analysts were fairly high on Buffalo’s two selections on Friday night, particularly on the Torrence pick. You can see reactions from some experts below:

Round 2, Pick 59: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

Grade: A

“The Bills filled a major need and married it with top value in landing Torrence, who was rated No. 37 overall by Brugler.

One of the draft’s true success stories, Torrence (6-5 3/8, 330) weighed more than 420 pounds in high school before changing his diet, and he became a first-team All-American last year. As a lightly recruited offensive lineman out of high school, Torrence started for three seasons at Louisiana then followed coach Billy Napier to Florida for one season.”

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Grade: A

“Enormous human being who actually plays with more foot quickness than his size would indicate. Masher in one-on-one scenarios. Must utilize his length better at next level but already very good anchoring skill. More help for Josh Allen is smart for Buffalo.”

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Grade: A

“An argument can be made in Torrence’s favor as the class’ best pure guard prospect. His size and power immediately bring a different dynamic to the Buffalo Bills offense. The team needs to make sure Josh Allen is properly protected, and Torrence immediately solidifies the interior.”

Joseph Acosta, SBNation

Grade: A

“Not sure why Torrence fell this far, but he’s a steal at this point for the Bills. Powerful mauler in a phone booth who will instantly boost the run game of Buffalo.”

Round 3, Pick 91: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

Grade: B

“Williams became one of college football’s better linebackers last season in leading Tulane to a Cotton Bowl win. With great speed (4.49), Williams has closing ability and good tackling mechanics. In four seasons, he finished with 311 tackles, including 27 for loss, and 15 pass breakups. Although on the small side (6-1, 228), Williams could help in subpackages and special teams right away.“

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Grade: A

“Shorter, but incredibly long and decently rangy. But quicker than fast in general. Plus ball skills and awareness in coverage. Tireless worker to beat blocks and does it frequently. Sure tackler. Fills a need and keeps Buffalo athletic at LB.”

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Grade: B

“Tremaine Edmunds’ departure in free agency to join the Chicago Bears makes the Williams selection an intriguing addition to the Buffalo Bills lineup. Williams falls on the opposite end of the spectrum regarding his build, but his speed and athleticism make him a fascinating fit for the Bills defense.

Buffalo does have a veteran in line with A.J. Klein as a stopgap, but don’t be surprised if Williams finds his way into the lineup sooner rather than later.”

Joseph Acosta, SBNation

Grade: B-

“Williams is a fine player, he’s got a lot of range and can run, while providing nice special teams impact. Buffalo can play him on the weakside of plays and use him as a blitzer.”