BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are returning to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati this Sunday night to take on the Bengals.

In order to claim a victory this weekend, how many points do the Bills need to put on the board?

10-20?

21-30?

31-40?

41 or more?

You can vote in our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll and see the final results this Sunday morning. Click or tap here to vote.