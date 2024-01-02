BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 18 with the AFC East crown on the line.

Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the 8:20 p.m. game on Sunday night.

Television

NBC will carry the game. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call, with Melissa Stark on the sideline. Buffalo Kickoff Live will air earlier in the day at 11 a.m. on WNLO and 11:30 a.m. on WIVB.

There will be no News 4 Sports+ on Sunday night. (pls check this)

Streaming

The game will air on the NBC Sports App as well as Peacock. The game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Playoff scenarios

If the Bills beat Miami, they will win the AFC East title and earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host a first-round playoff game. However, the Bills have still not officially clinched a playoff spot. If Buffalo loses, they would need either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Pittsburgh Steelers to lose in order to clinch. If the Bills lose, they will be either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed and will go on the road for a playoff game. If the Bills lose, Jacksonville wins and Pittsburgh wins, the Bills are out.

What should I know about the Dolphins?

The Dolphins are 11-5 this season, but are coming off a 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Bills blew out Miami 48-20 in the first matchup between the division rivals in Orchard Park on Oct. 1.

Betting line

As of Monday, the Bills are 3-point favorites.