BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills will host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

NBC will carry the game. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call, with Melissa Stark on the sideline. Buffalo Kickoff Live will air earlier in the day at 11 a.m. on WNLO and 11:30 a.m. on WIVB.

There will be no News 4 Sports+ on Sunday night.

Streaming

The game will air on the NBC Sports App as well as Peacock. The game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter. On SiriusXM, the game can be heard on channels 146 or 390.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Giants?

The Giants are 1-4 this season and are coming off a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. They are coached by former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is in his second season with New York. The Giants may be without quarterback Daniel Jones, who has been nursing a neck injury all week. If he is out, former Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is likely to be under center.

Betting line

As of Wednesday, the Bills (3-2) are 14-point home favorites.

Next game

The Bills travel to Massachusetts to take on the division rival New England Patriots in Week 7. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Oct. 22.