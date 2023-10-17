BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills are on the road to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The game’s on 4! WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, will carry the game in the Buffalo market. Ian Eagles and Charles Davis will be on the call for CBS, with Evan Washburn handling sideline reporting.

Pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. on the CW23 and 11:30 a.m. on WIVB. Also, be sure to check out News 4 Sports+ after the game — it airs on the CW23 at 10:30 p.m. and on WIVB following the 11 o’clock news.

Streaming

Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, the Bills broadcast can be heard on channels 146 or 390.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Betting line

The Bills (4-2) were 9-point road favorites against the Patriots (1-5) as of Tuesday.

Next game

The Bills have a short turnaround as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 26. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.