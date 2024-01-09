BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a brand new season for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in the AFC wild card round.

Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The game’s on 4! WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, will air the game.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call, with Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

Buffalo Kickoff Live will air earlier in the day at 11 a.m. on WNLO and 11:30 a.m. on WIVB. News 4 Sports+ will air at 10:30 p.m. on WNLO and then on WIVB at 11:30 p.m.

Streaming

Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Nationally, Westwood One will carry the game, with Tom McCarthy, Tony Boselli and Ryan Leaf on the call.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Bills vs. Steelers playoff history

The Bills and the Steelers have met in the playoffs three times, but not since Jan. 6, 1996. The Steelers hold a 2-1 edge against the Bills in the meetings.

What should I know about the Steelers?

Pittsburgh finished the season with a 10-7 record and enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The Steelers did finish the season on a three-game win streak behind quarterback Mason Rudolph and star running back Najee Harris. However, they are likely to be without star linebacker T.J. Watt, who suffered a knee injury in the regular season finale against Baltimore on Sunday.

Betting line

As of Monday night the Bills are 9.5 point favorites, the largest point spread of the six wild card games.

If the Bills win…

Buffalo would face the highest remaining seed in the AFC next week at Highmark Stadium. If the Chiefs beat the Dolphins, it will be the Chiefs, or if the Dolphins pull off the upset, the Texans-Browns winner would come to Buffalo. The top-seeded Ravens will face the lowest remaining seed.