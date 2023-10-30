BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals for a primetime game on Sunday Night Football and a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game:

Television

NBC will carry the game. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call, with Melissa Stark on the sideline. Buffalo Kickoff Live will air earlier in the day at 11 a.m. on WNLO and 11:30 a.m. on WIVB.

There will be no News 4 Sports+ on Sunday night.

Streaming

The game will air on the NBC Sports App as well as Peacock. The game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Bengals?

After a slow start to the year, the Bengals have won three straight games and sit at 4-3. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the wide receiver trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will present a tough challenge for a banged up Bills defense. To add more significance to the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will return to the scene of his on-field cardiac arrest, which took place during this matchup in January.

Betting line

As of Monday, the Bills (5-3) are 3-point underdogs to Cincinnati.

Next game

The Bills are in primetime again as they host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 13.