BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills’ home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The game’s on 4! WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, will carry the game in the Buffalo market. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green have the call with sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

Pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. Also be sure to check out News 4 Sports+ after the game — it airs on the CW23 at 10:30 p.m. and on WIVB following the 11 o’clock news.

Streaming

Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Steve Levy and Max Starks have the national broadcast for ESPN radio.

On SiriusXM, the game can be heard on channels 111 or 230.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Betting line

As of Tuesday, the Bills (0-1) were 9.5-point favorites against the Raiders (0-1).

Next game

The Bills are on the road in Week 3, visiting the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. The game will be shown locally on WIVB.