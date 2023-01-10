BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills begin their road to the Super Bowl on Sunday when they host the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Here’s how to watch and stream game.

Television

The Bills-Dolphins Wild Card game will be shown nationally on CBS. In Western New York, you can catch the game on WIVB, the Official Broadcast Station of the Buffalo Bills. CBS’ top broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will call the game.

Our game coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Countdown to Kickoff on the CW23, followed by Buffalo Kickoff Live. After the game, stay tuned for Buffalo Postgame Live.

Streaming

The game can be streamed through CBS’s Paramount+ service. It is also through fuboTV.

Radio

Local radio coverage for the game will be on WGR 550.

Those with SiriusXM can listen on channel 81 or 226, as well as on the SXM App.

Full wild-card schedule

SATURDAY

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

MONDAY

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

What’s the NFL playoff format?

This is the third straight year of the current NFL playoff format, which includes the top seven teams from both the AFC and the NFC.

The four division winners in both conferences automatically get the top four seeds, regardless of record, and then the top three teams with the best record that didn’t win their division are the wild-card selections. That’s why it’s fairly common for a wild-card selection to have a better record — but worse playoff seeding — than a team that finished as a division winner.

The No. 1-seeded team in each conference gets a bye into the second round — that’s the Chiefs and Eagles — while No. 2 hosts No. 7, No. 3 hosts No. 6 and No. 4 hosts No. 5 during wild-card weekend.

The NFL has a re-seeding policy after each playoff round. That means that no matter how the bracket started, the lowest-seeded team will always travel to the higher-seeded team.

There are four rounds to the playoffs: The wild-card round is during the upcoming weekend, the divisional round is Jan. 21-22, the conference championship games are on Jan. 29 and the Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

How did the NFL playoff schedule change because of the Bills-Bengals canceled game?

It’s been an eventful week for players and fans, who watched in horror last Monday night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be given CPR before leaving the field in an ambulance. A few days later, those same players and fans have watched with joy as Hamlin recovers.

That made it much easier to focus on Week 18 and now the playoffs.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications in the AFC, so the cancellation of the game due to Hamlin’s injury could force some changes depending on playoff results. The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point.

Buffalo’s 35-23 win over New England on Sunday coupled with Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can’t host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday that implemented new rules for this postseason in response to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report