Hundreds of Bills fans wait at the airport to welcome the team back after clinching playoff spot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– While Bills fans are limited in how they can celebrate this year because of the pandemic, nothing is stopping many from being there when the team lands back in Buffalo.

Bills fans continue to arrive here at the Buffalo airport. This is a fan tradition for many.

There’s a lot for Bills fans to celebrate tonight.

Not only are the Bills heading to the playoffs, they’ve won the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years.

We caught up with fans who say it’s about time for this moment and are pumped to congratulate the team.

“I can’t believe it. This is too good to be true. I mean I think this is only the beginning for this team. This time is going to go deep in the playoffs. Nobody circles the wagon like the buffalo Bills.” Mike Kupiec, Bills Fan

“I’ve been a Bills fan for 30 years. I was in high school the last time they won the division. So I’ve been through 20 years of up and downs.” Scott Newman, Bills Fan

“I have no words I’m so excited. I can’t believe it. It’s crazy. We’re so happy. I don’t even know what to say because I’m so excited.” Dawn Rydzynski, Bills Fan

Airport officials released a statement saying they are thrilled and share the community excitement. But want to keep everyone safe.

The Bills plane is expected to land around 1:30 in the morning.