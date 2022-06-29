ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Day two of Jim Kelly Football Camp will be getting underway on Wednesday.

550 kids are participating in this year’s camp, which takes place right where the Buffalo Bills play — Highmark Stadium.

It’s been happening since 1988, with more than 10,000 kids participating over the years. During the non-contact camp, football players ages 7 to 14 work on essentials for both offense and defense. The camp’s namesake is there all three days to help out.

In addition to practicing the game’s fundamentals, participants also learn about eating right, staying healthy, teamwork and good sportsmanship.