EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Buffalo Bills showed their talents on the field in Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is sharing his thoughts about football and life in the second series of the Isaiah McKenzie show on Go Long.

The Bills slot receiver held a live taping of the first episode at Mister’s Bar and Lanes in East Aurora Friday evening, less than 24 hours after beating the Rams in Los Angeles. Just a mere 12 hours after landing in Buffalo, McKenzie was with fans sharing behind the scenes details about the game.

“I want the fans to feel involved. I know they feel involved either way, but I want them to feel apart of the team. Me being apart of the team and me sharing whatever I can share with them today and from here on out, I’m happy to do that,” McKenzie said.

He candidly discussed the fluke interception in the first half where the ball bounced off his hands and was picked off by the Rams. McKenzie said the message on the sideline was simple: Let it go.

Go Long is featuring McKenzie in an eight-part video series about his life on and off of the field. This is the second season of the show. Last year, the show followed the ups and downs of McKenzie’s season, including when he was briefly benched and when he dominated on the field against the Patriots in New England.

Go Long founder Tyler Dunne says he started this website to connect fans directly to the players, so they could learn more about the people behind the face masks.

“We all watch the games. We all see the stats. We all play fantasy football. But who is the player behind the stats and that face mask,” Dunne added.

Fans traveled to watch the live taping because they wanted to hear directly from McKenzie about his experience in Los Angeles on the NFL’s opening night.

“Also I want to hear about the struggles. That early drop that was an interception. How does the team rebound from three turnovers early in the game? That’s what’s so great about Isaiah. He doesn’t hold back,” Clint Depew said.

McKenzie described that moment to fans, but said he knew he would score later in the game.

“I ran an under route and the ball hit off my arm and went into somebody else’s arm,” McKenzie said.

The question on every fans’ mind was about the touchdown celebration where McKenzie revealed his sister is having a baby boy.

“Months before this I told my sister, you send me an envelope with the gender in it and I’ll do it against the Rams,” McKenzie explained. “I just so happened to score. I remember once the camera got in my face, ‘Oh, I have to say it’. I was supposed to write it on my shirt and I forgot. Then, I scored and the camera zoomed in my face and I knew it was my time to say it was a boy.”

McKenzie says he wants Bills Mafia to know him in an intimate way. In his eyes, all of the fans are his teammates.

“In the locker room, from the coaches to the players to the staff to upstairs, we all have love for each other and respect for each other. Just like Bills Mafia. They have respect for us, we have respect for them. We appreciate them and I know they appreciate us. It’s all love at the end of the day,” McKenzie added.

The Bills scored four touchdowns in Thursday’s game and when asked who had the best touchdown celebration, McKenzie proudly said himself.

Go Long will share the full, first episode of the Isaiah McKenzie show on their website.