BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have activated offensive lineman Ike Boettger off injured reserve, the team announced Monday. The move was first reported by News 4’s Louie Del Rio.
Boettger is coming off a torn left Achilles that he suffered during a Week 16 game against New England in 2021. All 17 of his career starts have come as a member of the Bills, and he signed a one-year contract with the team this past offseason.
The move comes as a boost to the offensive line after center Mitch Morse suffered a concussion during Saturday’s win over the Dolphins, bringing his availability for the Christmas Eve matchup against the Bears into question.
As a result of Boettger’s activation, the team released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.