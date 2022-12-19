BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have activated offensive lineman Ike Boettger off injured reserve, the team announced Monday. The move was first reported by News 4’s Louie Del Rio.

Ike Boettger has been activated to the #Bills 53-man roster.

Team will officially announce today.

Even bigger news now with Mitch Morse in concussion protocol. — Louie Del Rio (@LouieDelRio4) December 19, 2022

Boettger is coming off a torn left Achilles that he suffered during a Week 16 game against New England in 2021. All 17 of his career starts have come as a member of the Bills, and he signed a one-year contract with the team this past offseason.

The move comes as a boost to the offensive line after center Mitch Morse suffered a concussion during Saturday’s win over the Dolphins, bringing his availability for the Christmas Eve matchup against the Bears into question.

As a result of Boettger’s activation, the team released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.