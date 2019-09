Bills running back Devin Singletary returned to the practice field on Thursday. The rookie was with his teammates for warm-ups and individual drills.

Bills RB Devin Singletary is warming up with helmet on pic.twitter.com/pEFk6mv3VU — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 26, 2019

Following practice, Head coach Sean McDermott labeled Singletary “limited” and said, “he did some good things out there and got some work”.

Singletary missed last week’s game against the Bengals due to a hamstring injury.