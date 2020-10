ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WIVB) -- Here’s one tiny scrap of bad news for Bills fans in the wake of Sunday’s 30-23 victory over the Raiders:

Josh Allen failed to become the third player in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games of a season (only Steve Young and Peyton Manning have done it.)

Allen finished with ‘only’ 288 yards passing and two TDs in the victory, which lifted the Bills to 4-0 on the season. One can assume that resilient Buffalo fans will find a way to get beyond this statistical failure.