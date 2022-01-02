Josh Reed and Thad Brown recap Bills-Falcons postgame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Reed and Thad Brown recap the Bills’ 29-15 playoff-clinching victory over the Falcons and look to Week 18 and the playoffs.
The full video can be seen above.
