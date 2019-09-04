Is the Offensive Line Plan Unclear or Untold?

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills are on the doorstep of their season opener and Sean McDermott is playing his cards close to the vest when it comes to the starting offensive line.

“I think we’ve got it figured out, so we’re going to continue to shape the plan as we go forward,” Sean McDermott said.

The biggest moving piece to the offensive line puzzle is Cody Ford. The rookie has been moving back and forth from right tackle to right guard.

During the media portion of the past two practices— Ford has lined up at right tackle with Jon Feliciano at right guard. If I were a betting man, I would say that’s how they’ll line up on Sunday but McDermott isn’t ready to commit to anything just yet.

“You’ll see five guys out there and he’s worked both [positions] which is good. We’re going to move him around, and we’re going to continue to move guys around”

Josh Allen has spent very little time working with the entire rebuilt offensive line this offseason. The Bills starting quarterback believes constant communication will be important on Sunday.

“That’s one of our point of emphasis when we install our offense. We try to communicate and be the best possible at communicating, so in game adjustments, we have some smart guys that do their job,” said Allen.

The Bills offensive line will face a Jets defense led by new coordinator Gregg Williams who is know for blitzing from anywhere at any time.

“We’re going against a very good defense and good defensive front and defensive coordinator,” center Mitch Morse said. “We still have a few days to prepare and that’s gift and we have to take advantage of that.”

Bills guard Jon Feliciano pointed out that facing a Williams’ led defense week one makes it even more of a challenge. “It’s always tough going against his defense and it makes it even tougher because it’s the first game of the season. You have to give him a lot credit because he has a great defensive mind and brings people from everywhere,” said Feliciano.