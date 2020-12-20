Jerry Hughes joins “defensive touchdown party”

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes scores a touchdown off a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It took more than just one play for the Bills to clinch the AFC East Saturday night, but one of their biggest came from Jerry Hughes. The defensive lineman returned a fumble for a touchdown that extended the team’s lead over Denver. Hughes credits defensive back Tre’Davious White for setting him up for the big score.

“..it was a great play by Tre White to come on that blitz,” Hughes said. “…apparently Tre’s been watching some d-line film. We always talk about getting the ball away from the quarterback with that tomahawk chop and Tre’s was perfect, textbook so I figured if he made all that work, at least I could do was go ahead and put a little exclamation point on it.”

He played running back in his days in high school and all the way back to youth football. Those skills certainly came in handy when he grabbed the ball, as he made some shifty moves to elude the Broncos on his way to the end zone.

“I told the guys, there’s something about when my hands touch the ball, the running back instincts from way back in high school and pee wee just kind of kick in,” Hughes said.

Teammates Micah Hyde and Jon Feliciano were surprised that Hughes had such shifty moves that allowed him to get to the end zone.

“He broke to the outside and scored and he was holding it like [former Atlanta Falcons quarterback] Mike Vick in his hand and he was making a play and I said ‘oh my gosh,'” Hyde said. “That’s Jerry Hughes man, just an athlete.”

“He’s got to work on his ball security a little bit,” Feliciano said laughingly. “We were all like no no no….yes yes yes! It was awesome man. So happy for him.”

It was certainly a big play, but it also meant a lot for it to come from a guy like Hughes. Jerry’s been a long-standing member of the Bills defense, and for the veteran to get one of the biggest plays in a division clinching game, it meant a lot to the rest of the team.

“Jerry’s a big part of our team, especially on defense,” Hyde said. “We rally around him as one of the guys that just goes, he has a motor. He gets after the quarterback. He’s a big part of our defense. To see him, he’s been in Buffalo during the Reebok days, it seems like. I think it was the Reebok days. For him to be still playing well with this team, be a leader on this team, that was a huge play and a great win for us.”

Jerry’s defensive touchdown is the second straight game the Bills have had a TD on that side of the ball. Taron Johnson had a pick six in last weeks game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“…Taron Johnson, he started off last week so I figured I might as well join the defensive touchdown party,” Hughes said.