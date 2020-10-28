Jerry Hughes named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes works out prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jerry Hughes has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

This past Sunday, Hughes got his first interception since joining the NFL and had two sacks.

That latter statistic brings Hughes to a career total of 48.5 sacks, tying him with Kyle Williams for the fifth-most sacks in all of Bills history.

In a game where the only points scored by the Bills were field goals, the team beat the Jets 18-10.

