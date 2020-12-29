Jim Kelly congratulates Josh Allen after Allen breaks his 1991 record

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are waking up as winners AND record breakers Tuesday morning.

Quarterback Josh Allen broke Jim Kelly’s Bills record for most touchdowns in a single season Monday night in Foxborough.

The record-breaking throw was a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter of the game against the Patriots.

Kelly set the original record of 33 touchdown passes back in 1991. Allen now has 34 this season. When asked about the accomplishment, Allen shrugged it off. He says the team is already focused on their Week 17 matchup against Miami.

“Not to sound cliché and everything, or a broken record, but it is number 12. We have one game left. All of that, it is cool. The records, this and that, but we have a plan to get to 13-3 and give ourselves a chance in the playoffs,” Allen says. “It doesn’t mean much if we can’t get it done. We have our minds set on bigger things. So first things first is Week 17 against the Dolphins in Buffalo.”

Josh Allen is also inching toward another franchise record. He;s just 40 yards shy of surpassing the Bills’ single-season passing yards record. Drew Bledsoe set that record back in 2002.

Jim Kelly sent his congratulations to Josh Allen on Instagram.

