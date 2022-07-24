ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jordan Poyer is coming off the best season of his NFL career but enters his 6th year in Buffalo with an uncertain future. The All-Pro safety is on the final season of current contract.

“I still feel like I can play at a high-level for a few years,” Poyer said following Sunday’s training camp practice.

The 31-year-old shrugs off any concerns over his age.

“It’s probably one of the strongest off-seasons that I’ve had. All I’ve heard is Jordan’s age this and that. They continue to motivate me in the off-season.”

Poyer says he didn’t consider holding out of camp for a new contract.

“I want to come here and show that I’m ready to play and I can still play at a high-level and I want to continue to be a leader for this team and continue to do what I can to help this team win football games”

Poyer’s agent Drew Rosenhaus was at St. John Fisher University for Bills practice. GM Brandon Beane was asked if the agent’s presence at camp means something could get done soon.

“Drew and I have a great relationship as do us and Jordan” GM Brandon Beane said. “Drew and I have many conversations, this just happened to work out for him to come up here and do this to start camp.”

Beane was pretty vague when asked about Poyer’s contract status.

“I don’t talk about negotiations. You know that. But love Jordan, Drew’s great to work with, and that’s probably the extent I’d be willing to talk about it.”