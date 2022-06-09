FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WIVB) — Bills safety Jordan Poyer will be hosting the “Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open” on July 11 to benefit ECMC.

The tournament will take place at Coral Ridge Country Club in Fort Lauderdale and all proceeds will be used to equip and refurbish the fitness center for adolescents seeking recovery services in the hospital’s inpatient Behavioral Health program.

There are a limited number of spots available for individual golfers and foursomes, and each team will be paired with a celebrity. Sponsorships will be available to the public.

Celebrities confirmed for the event include:

Retired Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander

Former Miami Dolphins safety Adrian Colbert

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis

Former Steelers tight end Eric Ebron

Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb

Bills safety Micah Hyde

Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow

Bills cornerback Cam Lewis

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips

New York Giants wide receiver Austin Proehl

University of Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky

Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace

Houston Texans cornerback Isaac Yiadom