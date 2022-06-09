FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WIVB) — Bills safety Jordan Poyer will be hosting the “Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open” on July 11 to benefit ECMC.
The tournament will take place at Coral Ridge Country Club in Fort Lauderdale and all proceeds will be used to equip and refurbish the fitness center for adolescents seeking recovery services in the hospital’s inpatient Behavioral Health program.
There are a limited number of spots available for individual golfers and foursomes, and each team will be paired with a celebrity. Sponsorships will be available to the public.
Celebrities confirmed for the event include:
- Retired Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander
- Former Miami Dolphins safety Adrian Colbert
- Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis
- Former Steelers tight end Eric Ebron
- Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry
- Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb
- Bills safety Micah Hyde
- Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow
- Bills cornerback Cam Lewis
- Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips
- New York Giants wide receiver Austin Proehl
- University of Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo
- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
- Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky
- Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace
- Houston Texans cornerback Isaac Yiadom
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.