BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Down in Florida, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and plenty of other athletes are switching sports, and it’s all for a good cause.

Monday is the start of the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open, where participants play golf in order to raise money for ECMC. The funds brought in will help refurnish and equip what will soon be called the Jordan Poyer Fitness Center, a part of the hospital used by teens receiving recovery services.

Other current and former members of the Bills will be there as well.