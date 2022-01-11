Jordan Poyer partners with Peter Maeve to donate $10,000 worth of eye care to Kids Escaping Drugs

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer partnered with Peter Maeve to donate $10,000 worth of eye exams and glasses to Kids Escaping Drugs on Tuesday.

He said this isn’t something he or his family had access to when he was young and he wants other kids to have the chance to get their eyes checked and take care of themselves.

Poyer has been open about his battle with alcohol addiction and now he’s giving back to a local organization working to end the drug epidemic in Western New York.

Poyer said these kids are going through things he’s also dealt with in the past.

He said he got involved with this organization last year to give back, but the kids have also helped him in the process.

“I think being able to go and sit down and talk with a lot of these kids and have them being able to express their feelings and thoughts to me and me doing the same and being able to, I know when the speak and they hear me listening it means something and we’re able to just have conversations and it’s helped.”

.@J_poyer21 is at Peter Maeve in Williamsville, donating $10,000 worth of eye exams to Kids Escaping Drugs. He’ll be talking to the kids here soon. I’ll talk to him about this cause and the upcoming playoff game and I’ll have a live report on @news4buffalo at 7 pic.twitter.com/G9CgtfaDmV — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 11, 2022

Poyer talked to a group of kids from the organization, some that had already met him through his involvement with the KED. He signed t-shirts and hung out with the group.

Right now, he and the Bills are gearing up for Saturday’s playoff game against the Patriots. It’s the first home playoff game with a full capacity crowd since 1995.

“Round three, what else would you want? Buffalo football in January, Buffalo, New York, Saturday night, it’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be wet, Patriots and Bills it’s gonna be fun,” Poyer said. “It’s gonna be electric for sure. I know they’re excited about it, we’re excited to have this opportunity great event for the city of Buffalo to support their team so we’re excited, we know they’re gonna be loud, and we’re gonna put on a show.”

Jordan Poyer on his involvement with Kids Escaping Drugs: