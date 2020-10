Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Official NFL Shop, Josh Allen had the ninth best-selling jersey in all of September.

Allen’s name was among Russell Wilson, Ceedee Lamb and others in the Top 10.

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers jersey was the top seller.

