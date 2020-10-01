Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes a snap during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen’s work on the field is being recognized once again with the honor of AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

The Buffalo Bills announced the news on Thursday morning.

The quarterback is the first Bills player to earn this title since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2011.

Over the season’s first three games, which all ended in Bills victories, Allen threw for 1,038 yards and helped score 12 touchdowns.

His pass completion rate is 71 percent.

Just recently, Allen was named Offensive Player of the Week.

