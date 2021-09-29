Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a colossal win over the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Allen received the honor after completing nearly three quarters of all his passes, for a total of 358 passing yards.

Four of his passes directly led to touchdowns against Washington, and Allen, who is known to run the ball a decent amount himself, scored a rushing touchdown on Sunday, too.

In terms of rushing touchdowns, it was a record day for Allen, who surpassed the Bills’ previous record for a quarterback, which was set by Jack Kemp. Kemp had 25, while Allen just got his 26th.

The Bills got their second win of the season, finishing 43-21. Next Sunday, they play the Houston Texans, who have two losses and a win, so far.