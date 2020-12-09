Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 3rd time this season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the third time this season, Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

He’s the first Buffalo Bill to earn the honor three times in a season. He was previously named Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 (vs. Miami) and Week 9 (vs. Seattle).

This week’s victory against the San Francisco 49ers was Buffalo’s first victory on a Monday night since 1999. Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns.

According to the Bills, Allen was “the first player in team history to attempt 40 or more passes and complete at least 80 percent of them.”

