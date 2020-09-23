Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 3rd time

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The honor follows the Bills’ Week 2 victory over the Dolphins — 31-28.

It’s not the first time Allen has earned this honor, and it’s not the second either. Actually, all three times came after the Bills battled the Dolphins.

During the team’s most recent game, Allen threw for 417 yards and helped the team get four touchdowns.

