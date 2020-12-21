Josh Allen named nominee for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Josh Allen is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for his performance against the Denver Broncos, the NFL announced Monday.

On the road, in the Mile High City, Allen completed 70% of his passes for 359 and two touchdowns for a 114.5 QB rating in Saturday’s win.

Voting is open until Wednesday at 3 p.m. You can vote by clicking here, on Twitter via the @NFL polls, or on the NFL Mobile app.

VOTE for the @FedEx Air Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2020

FedEx says it will honor each weekly winning quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to Jericho Road Community Health Center, helping take care of 500 people.