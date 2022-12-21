ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the Buffalo Bills announced on Twitter.

This marks Allen’s 10th career player of the week honor, tying with former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly for the most player of the week awards in team history.

In Saturday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a 119.2 passer rating, while adding 10 carries for 77 yards.

The Bills beat the Dolphins 32-29 and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Saturday night’s win marked one of three games all-time with 300+ passing yards, 75+ rushing yards and 4+ passing touchdowns.

According to the Bills’ public relations team, with his four touchdowns, Allen also tied with Dan Marino, former Dolphin’s quarterback, for the all-time most total touchdowns in a player’s first five seasons.

The Bills play the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. If the Bills win, they can clinch their third straight AFC East Title.