Josh Allen, Nike giving $100K to Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being featured in a new Nike commercial.

In the ad, Allen talks about how Buffalo is the perfect place for him, while also announcing an incredible donation.

“They say that Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors, and it’s true,” Allen can be heard saying in the video. “It reminds me so much of where I’m from.”

The ad announced Nike and Allen are pledging $100,000 to Oishei Chldren’s Hospital.

Allen is doing this to give back to those that rallied behind him after his grandmother passed away last year.

Members of the Bills Mafia made $17 donations to the hospital in her memory, raising more than a million dollars.

The Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing was created afterward.