BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year, the NFL and FedEx announced Friday.

Allen finished the season with 4,283 passing yards and threw for 35 touchdowns, which tied for second in the league this season. This year, Allen became the sixth player in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns while leading the Bills to a 13-3 regular season record with the playoffs set to begin this weekend against Miami.

Allen is one of three nominees for the quarterback award, with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals also up for the award.

FedEx said that it will donate $20,000 to the Historically Black College or University of the winner’s choice, which will go towards need-based scholarships for deserving students.

Fans can vote by clicking here, voting in a poll on the NFL’s Twitter page or on the NFL Mobile App. Voting continues through February 8 at 6 p.m. and the winner will be announced on February 9.