ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a pre-season party at St. John Fisher University for day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp.

Passionate fans filled the stands and surrounding area after waiting the entire offseason to see the team back on the field.

Many waited until after practice to get an up-close interaction with some of their favorite players, including Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin and Dion Dawkins.

But for two young Bills fans, they got more than just an autograph; they shared a special moment with Josh Allen.

William Lucas and Bentley Vega each gave the quarterback bracelets that meant something to them. Lucas will find out in three weeks if he has to have brain surgery – if he does, it will be his nineteenth. He made the bracelet he gifted to Allen.

“I wanted to come out here to tell the world how awesome the Bills are,” he said.

Vega had leukemia, and after receiving a bone marrow transplant he’s now battling Graft vs. Host Disease. The bracelet he gave Allen was orange and said “Bentley Strong.”

“It felt pretty amazing to give Allen one of my bracelets and get a fist bump from him,” he said.

Their moms tell News 4 it was nice to be able to forget their worries and spend the day at training camp cheering on a team they love.

“It just means so much after battling what he’s been through for the last four years,” Vega’s mom, Ashley Farrell, said. “He was with kids that are just like him.”

Kerri Lucas, William’s mom, agreed.

“To come out here and be excited about something, and feel like a regular kid and enjoy the same thing the community’s enjoying. And I have to say, the players were so nice and they greeted us and they signed for us,” she said.

Both Vega and Lucas said this was a moment they won’t forget.

“These are just once in a lifetime opportunities,” Lucas said. “They’re always amazing.”