Josh Allen to start when Bills take on Packers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans are gonna see Josh Allen on the field this Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
During a Thursday morning conference, Head Coach Sean McDermott said the quarterback will start the game. It’s not clear how long McDermott plans to keep him in play, whether this means part of the game, or the whole thing.
So far, the Bills have had a successful preseason, scoring victories over both the Detroit Lions (16-15) and most recently, the Chicago Bears (41-15).
Saturday’s game, which will be the last before the Bills play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 (Sept. 12), will begin at 1 p.m. You can watch it on WIVB.com.
Buffalo Bills
