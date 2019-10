ORCHARD PARK,N.Y. (WIVB) Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talked to the media Wednesday morning as his team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at New Era Field.

Coach McDermott had high praise for the play of cornerback Tre' White, "he's playing at a high level, it's week to week but he seems to continue to grow and I really think it is the result of his habits during the week, and what he's learned from his first two seasons as well. He's using that and applying that every week."