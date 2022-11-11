BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills coach Sean McDermott was noncommital about Josh Allen’s status for Sunday’s game against the Vikings during his weekly radio appearance on WGR550, saying they will continue to take it one day and hour at a time.

Allen has not practiced yet this week, and McDermott did not say for certain whether or not he would on Friday.

Sean McDermott says on @WGR550 #Bills QB Josh Allen's status for Sunday against the Vikings is still up in the air: "Today we're literally going to have to take it one hour at a time."

"We're gonna see how the lead into practice goes"



Allen has not been ruled out yet. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 11, 2022

Former Viking Case Keenum is lined up to be the starting quarterback if Allen cannot play. The Bills have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to call up practice squad quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster, which could be an indicator of Allen’s status for Sunday.

McDermott did rule out safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and edge rusher Gregory Rousseau (ankle) for Sunday’s game, while also saying linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Tre’Davious White are in a similar position to Allen in terms of their availability for Sunday.

The Bills coach did have some positive news, confirming linebacker Matt Milano will play against the Vikings after missing this past Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an oblique injury.