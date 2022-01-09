Josh Reed and Heather Prusak recap the Bills’ division-clinching win over the Jets

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills took the AFC East for the second year in a row Sunday evening. News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak have the recap in the video above.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now