Josh Reed and Heather Prusak recap the Bills’ division-clinching win over the Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills took the AFC East for the second year in a row Sunday evening. News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak have the recap in the video above.
