Josh Reed and Heather Prusak recap the Bills’ division-clinching win over the Jets

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) - With another AFC East division crown under their belts, the Buffalo Bills are set to play at home for their playoff game next weekend and Bills fans are thrilled.

"It feels great. I've had season tickets since 2003. Where else would you rather be? Fight here. Right now two years in a row," said Bills fan Josh Tedone, who already has plans to attend next weekend's home playoff game.