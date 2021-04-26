Josh Reed’s 2021 Mock Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed shares his thoughts below on how the first round of the NFL Draft will play out. The Bills are due to pick 30th overall.

News 4 has two more live draft shows coming this week; the draft begins on Thursday night.

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview – Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. on WIVB

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap – Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. on WNLO and 11:35 p.m. on WIVB

* * *

1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, ND State

This is where the fun begins. The 49ers gave up a lot to get their franchise quarterback. I don’t think they needed to trade up this high to select Mac Jones so that leaves Lance or Fields and I’m rolling with the guy who threw 28 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in 2019.

4. Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Falcons are a tricky team to figure out. How many more years do they think they can get out of Matt Ryan? They’ve finished with a 4-12 record last season and I don’t think they’re ready to make a big leap in 2021. Atlanta takes Fields and gives him a “redshirt” season behind Ryan.

5. Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Give Joe Burrow his college teammate. In 2019, Chase had 1,780 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns with Burrow pulling the trigger. The LSU duo reunites in Cincy and will be fun to watch right away and for another decade.

6. Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Miami will sprint the card up to the commissioner. Pitts and fellow tight end Mike Gesicki will be a matchup nightmare for defenses. The Dolphins added playmakers this offseason so now it’s up to Tua Tagovailoa to prove that he’s the guy.

Kyle Pitts #84 of the Florida Gators celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

7. Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

8. Panthers: Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon

I would be surprised if the 8th overall pick stays with Carolina. This could be a hot spot for teams looking to draft Mac Jones. If Carolina stands pat they would be wise to add the top tackle in the draft and a big body to protect new quarterback Sam Darnold.

9. Broncos: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Much like Carolina, I would expect Denver to get calls about trading their top pick. At this point QB needy teams will be in full scramble mode. I think John Elway takes another swing at finding the next…. John Elway.

10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The first defensive player goes off the board at 10.

11. Giants: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

12. Eagles: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Parsons, a Harrisburg native, stays in his backyard. Parsons can do it all and will be make an immediate impact on the Eagles defense. This pick will go down as one of the biggest steals of the draft.

13. Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Protecting a franchise quarterback with a top tackle is ALWAYS a good idea.

14. Vikings: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

15. Patriots: Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)

I’m sure the Patriots will do everything they can to move up and snag a quarterback. The jump from 15 to 8 or 9 won’t be a kings ransom but is there a team willing to “help” BB and the Pats? If they can’t get a QB they’ll settle for one of the best in the draft at chasing QBs.

16. Cardinals: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

17. Raiders: Christian Darrisaw, OT, V-Tech

18. Dolphins: Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan

Miami added a playmaker to the offense with their 1st pick and add one to the defensive side of the ball with their 2nd pick.

Kwity Paye #19 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to sack Peyton Ramsey #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 31-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

19. Washington: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

20. Bears: Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma St.

21. Colts: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

22. Titans: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

23. Jets: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

I believe Ojulari is the top edge rusher in the draft but most projections have him going in the 20s. This would be a steal for the Jets. Don’t look now but if this scenario plays out the Bills division just added pass rushers Ojulari, Paye, and Phillips. Getting pressure on Josh Allen is a must for the AFC East.

24. Steelers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

25. Jaguars: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

After investing the 1st overall pick in a franchise quarterback the Jags protect that investment.

26. Browns: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

27. Ravens: Jason Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

28. Saints: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

29. Packers: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

30. Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

I think Brandon Beane and the Bills will try their best to move up to the late teens or early 20s to score a cornerback or edge rusher. If they stay put and this is the board they’re looking at Etienne should be the pick. He shows up and makes the offense better day one and brings an added dimension to Josh Allen’s huddle.

Travis Etienne #9 of the Clemson Tigers runs for a 62 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

31. Ravens: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

32. Bucs: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington