Kansas City police offer Buffalo PD chicken wing/BBQ challenge ahead of Bills-Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police upped the ante as they cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night against the Bills.

The department channeled “Star Wars” to challenge the Buffalo Police Department to a delicious wager.

Video provided by the department shows officers sitting down to a Gates Presidential Plate to discuss the idea. The meal was apparently satisfying and provided the perfect fuel to issue the wager.

“Hey Buffalo PD, here at KCPD, we keep three things close to our heart: Our community, our barbecue and our Chiefs. And with that said we challenge you to a barbecue/wing challenge,” said officer Terrence Brown of Kansas City police.

If Buffalo agrees to the challenge and the Bills win, KCPD will send a Presidential Platter of barbecue from Gates Bar-B-Q to Buffalo. If the Bills lose, BPD will send wings to Kansas City.

The Gates platter includes a little bit of everything: ribs, brisket, chicken, sausage and pickles.