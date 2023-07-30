PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills co-owner Kim Pegula made her first public appearance in over a year, attending Sunday’s training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Pegula, who has kept a low profile and been away from the Buffalo sports franchises since going into cardiac arrest in June 2022, watched practice from a black SUV parked behind the end zone with husband Terry Pegula.

Photo: Jonah Bronstein/WIVB

Coach Sean McDermott greeted the owners during the team’s stretching portion. Cornerback Tre’Davious White walked near the car to acknowledge the owners before on-field drills started.

Son Matt Pegula, normally walking the sideline during practice, stood outside the passenger window for several minutes.

In an article published in The Players Tribune in February, daughter Jessica Pegula wrote that her sister Kelly “saved [Kim’s] life” by performing CPR. Kim Pegula was in the ICU for about a week and then into an in-care patient facility.

In the same article, Jessica wrote that Kim suffers from significant expressive aphasia and memory issues.

“She can read, write, and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond,” Jessica wrote. “It is hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all.”

Kim Pegula remains the president of both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, but her involvement will not remain the same.

The Pegula family purchased the Sabres in 2011 and then the Bills in 2014.

Bills owner Kim Pegula is here at training camp. It’s her first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest. Sean McDermott went over the the car to speak to her at one point. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) July 30, 2023

This story will be updated.

*** Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Born in Western New York, he has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in the region for publications including The Associated Press, Buffalo News and Niagara Gazette since 2005. Read more of his work here.