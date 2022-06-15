(WIVB) — The Bills patience with Dawson Knox paid off but now a payday looms.

Knox hauled in a career-high 9 touchdowns and has become one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets. The 4th-year tight end is coming off the best season of his career and is entering the final year of his contract. The Bills tight end says he’s not focused on potential free agency.

“I don’t think it’s any different than any other year,” Knox said on Wednesday. “If you start thinking too much about stuff like that it’s going to distract you from how you play on the field, so it’s just the same old year and same old thing.”

There’s a lot on the line for Knox heading into this season. His confidence heading into training camp is at an all-time high following the last 2021.

“It’s all about building on it and taking another step because I don’t feel like I’ve hit the pinnacle of my game,” Knox said. “I feel like I’ve just started to scratch the surface so I’m ready to take another step.”

What’s it all worth?

Top-10 tight ends haul in about $11 million per year.

The Bills have a big decision to make on Knox and it could be costly… either way.