Live Tweet: Patriots vs Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Bills safety Micah Hyde, defensive end AJ Epenesa, cornerback Josh Norman, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, guard Cody Ford, and running back TJ Yeldon are inactive for the Bills week eight game against the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Levi Wallace was activated from the Injured Reserve list on Saturday. Wallace returns to play for the first time since Week Four against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wallace has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.