ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills coach Sean McDermott met with the media ahead of Sunday’s AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Isaiah McKenzie has cleared concussion protocol.
  • Tre’Davious White returns to practice Wednesday, but will not play Sunday.
  • Micah Hyde had neck surgery and is doing well.

