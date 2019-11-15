Local group provides underprivileged children with Bills game experience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is teaming up with 97 Rock, highlighting Bills fans who are taking their passion for the team off the field to good for western New York.

A local group, Bills Fan Thunder, is doing that in a big way for children who otherwise may not have the experience.

For the past six years, among the 70,000 screaming Bills fans who descend on Orchard Park, there are 20 children who likely wouldn’t be there, if it wasn’t for these guys.

The non-profit group was originally started to keep the Bills in Buffalo.

“We’re all a bunch of guys that grew up in the shadow of Rich Stadium over in the Big Tree neighborhood,” Bills Fan Thunder President Charles Pellien says.

The Bills went up for sale after the death of Ralph Wilson, Jr. in 2014. Rumors followed about the team being bought by Bon Jovi, and the band taking the team to Canada.

Pellien and his friends got to work.

“Didn’t want to sit around and just wait to see what happened,” Pellien says. “So we wanted to protest the situation and let everybody know that we were against our Buffalo Bills from leaving the city.”

They made Bon Jovi public enemy number one, getting the hair band removed from juke boxes and radio playlists.

By the time the Pegulas bought the team, Bills Fans Thunder had gone from a few local boys to a few thousand.

“We were like, ‘What are we going to do now?’ We started something that was so great and had so much support, and we didn’t want it to end right there,” Pellien said.

That brings us back to Sunday home games, and this private lot filled with children.

Every home game, Charles and Bills Fan Thunder offer tickets and a family-friendly tailgate for 20 children and a chaperone. Most are underprivileged. None are repeats.

“We wanted to share that with them, and give them the experience that we had growing up,” Pellien said. “The best part of it is when the kids pull in. They come in a van, and as soon as that van parks they come pouring out of there with smiles on their faces and they’re full of energy and they’re just ready to go.”

It’s free for the children and their adults. It costs Bills Fan Thunder $25,000 per year. And do we even have to tell you who pays for it?

“This is completely funded by fellow Bills fans and that’s what’s so great about it,” Pellien says. “It’s not some rich guy pitching in and doing something for the community. It’s every Bills fan out there. $1, $5, $10. We raise $25,000 a year.”

That’s just like a Bills fan — to have an experience so great that it must be shared.

“They’re in awe as they stand there and look at the field and watch the game,” Pellien says. “It’s just satisfying to do this for these kids to watch their joy, and it’s a great experience.”

We’re looking for more Bills fans that have gone above and beyond, doing good with their passion for the team. If you know someone who fits the bills, send an email to WakeUp@wivb.com.