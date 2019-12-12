Lorenzo Alexander named Bills’ 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have named Lorenzo Alexander as their 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

“He’s an inspiring leader that continuously gives back to our community,” the Bills wrote on Twitter.

Lorenzo Alexander is more than deserving to be named our 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year. #BeLikeZo pic.twitter.com/q7MRkzKS3c — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 12, 2019

The NFL says the award, which was established in 1970, “recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.”

The 36-year-old linebacker started with the Washington Redskins, and had brief stints with the Cardinals and Raiders before joining the Bills in 2016.

Alexander responded to the honor on Twitter, saying he is “truly honored.”