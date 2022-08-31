(WIVB) — Cam Lewis went from being on the bubble to being on the Bills roster.

“It feels good,” Lewis said following practice. “All the work that I put in over the years. I feel like I’ve progressed every year and just trying to keep that arrow going up.”

The former UB defensive back is entering his 4th season with the Bills. He’s spent most of his career on the practice squad but has appeared in a few games during that span. The 25-year-old knows his work is just starting.

“I still have to fight to help the team win. Just because you make it week 1, you never know about week 2 or week 3.”

Veteran safety Micah Hyde has seen Lewis grow as a player the last several seasons.

“I have the most respect for somebody like Cam,” Hyde said after Tuesday’s practice. “He comes in here every single day, since the day he stepped foot in here and he’s just been working.”

Micah has also enjoyed watching his evolution off the field.

“Just seeing him grow as a person with two kids now. His family stopped over at my daughter’s birthday party a few days ago, just to see him grow into that father role and just the man that he is amazing.”