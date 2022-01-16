Marv Levy joins Countdown to Kickoff prior to Wild Card matchup

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) -- There are going to be a lot of hungry football fans during tomorrow night's playoff game, and local restaurants are working overtime to make sure Bills fans will be full.

"We're so excited right now. I mean I've not been able to sleep. I'm too excited," said Dante Todaro, who's the VP of La Nova's Wing. "Get in here see the Bills win. The city's ecstatic right now. Even though its gonna be cold, were gonna be bundling up and were ready to go."